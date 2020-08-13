Man wielded knife in attempted robbery of Akasaka convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used a knife in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Akasaka, reports TBS News (Aug. 12).

At around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the perpetrator entered the outlet of chain Lawson and thrust a knife before a male clerk, 28, at a register. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly.

After the clerk triggered an alarm, the perpetrator fled the scene empty-handed.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator is believed to be in 20s or 30s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black coat, black shorts, a black hat and a breathing mask.