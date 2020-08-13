 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man wielded knife in attempted robbery of Akasaka convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 13, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used a knife in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Akasaka, reports TBS News (Aug. 12).

At around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the perpetrator entered the outlet of chain Lawson and thrust a knife before a male clerk, 28, at a register. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly.

After the clerk triggered an alarm, the perpetrator fled the scene empty-handed.

A man wielded a knife in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Akasaka on Wednesday (Twitter)

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator is believed to be in 20s or 30s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black coat, black shorts, a black hat and a breathing mask.

