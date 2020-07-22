Man who ‘travels nationwide searching for girls’ arrested — again

TOKYO (TR) – This time it was Tochigi Prefecture.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man who has previously said he travels the nation to target young girls for sexual exploitation.

On the night of January 29, Takao Sudo, a part-time employee living in Hachioji City, Tokyo, broke into an elementary school in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi by smashing a window.

The suspect then allegedly stole two knapsacks containing gym clothes and underwear for girls.

“I wanted underwear,” the suspect was quoted by the Kuramae Police Station, according to TBS News (July 22). “I thought that an elementary school would be a good place to find it.”

The arrest is the second for Sudo this year. Police had previously accused him of touching the head of a girl and following her into her residence in Taito Ward in February.

Investigators searching the residence of the suspect found a large collection of underwear for girls.

Fukushima and Ishikawa

Sudo was also arrested twice — including for indecent assault, theft and other crimes — in 2016, when he was without an occupation and living in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 19, 2016),

On January 16, 2016, Sudo allegedly trespassed into the residence of a

girl in Fukushima Prefecture, removed her clothes, took pictures of her, fondled her body and stole her underwear and clothes.

That October, he allegedly fondled the body of another girl on a road in Ishikawa Prefecture. “I travel nationwide searching for girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Suzu Police Station.