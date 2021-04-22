Man nabbed over stabbing of Thai woman in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a Thai woman in Nagoya last week, reports Fuji News Network (April 22).

On the afternoon of April 15, Nobuharu Otake is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the woman, 40, at her residence in Kita Ward. He also stole her smartphone before fleeing the scene.

The woman suffered serious injuries. However, her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday, Otake denied the allegations. “I do not know anything about it,” the suspect said.

Otake lives in Owariasahi City. Police apprehended the suspect through witness testimony, an examination of security camera footage and the identification of his vehicle.

After the incident, the victim told police that “a man she didn’t know” carried out the crime.