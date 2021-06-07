Man in custody for drugging and sexually abusing boy to be accused in second case

TOKYO (TR) – A 39-year-old man in custody over the alleged drugging and sexual abuse of a boy earlier this year is to be accused in a second case, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (June 7).

In the second case, Kosuke Shimoyama, of no known occupation, is alleged to have drugged the second boy, aged in his late teens, with a sleeping powder mixed into a drink and sexually assaulted him in March of last year.

Police first arrested Shimoyama over the first case last month. In that case, he allegedly carried out the crime with another boy, also aged in his teens, after luring him to his residence by offering to play a computer game.

Shimoyama has been prosecuted in that case. Upon his arrest, he partially denied the allegations, saying that he “didn’t sexually abuse” the first boy.

The first case emerged after the boy’s mother alerted police. During the investigation, police uncovered multiple other potential victims.