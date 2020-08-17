Man found at internet cafe after corpse of father left at residence

TOKYO (TR) – A man sought after skeletal remains likely of his father were found inside their residence in Setagaya Ward last week has been located, police said, reports the NHK (Aug. 15).

On August 13, officers from the Tamagawa Police Station visited the residence, located in the Kamiyoga area, and found the remains stretched out on a futon inside a room.

Kenichi Terui, of no known occupation, lives in the residence. The body is believed to be that of his father, aged in his 70s.

When police arrived, the whereabouts of Terui were not known. However, he was located at an internet cafe in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture two days later.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Terui admitted to the allegations. “This past January, my father stopped moving, and I thought he might be dead,” the suspect was quoted. “But I didn’t know what to do.”

Police are now attempting to confirm whether the body is that of the father, who is believed to have suffered from an illness.