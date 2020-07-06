Man fatally stabs older brother in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5).

According to the Tsurumi Police Station, Noriyasu Kanei, of no known occupation, stabbed his brother, 54-year-old Nobuhiro, with a knife at the parking lot for their residence in Tsurumi Ward.

At around 4:05 p.m., their mother, aged in her 80s, alerted emergency services. Nobohiro was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police accused Noriyasu of attempted murder. “I stabbed my brother with the knife multiple times,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

In carrying out the attack, Noriyasu jumped atop his brother as he wielded the knife.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.