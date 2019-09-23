Man caught on video giving cop slip captured

NIIGATA (TR) – A man caught on video fleeing from a police officer in Niigata City on Monday was captured early the following day, police said, reports TBS News (Sept. 24).

Police have accused Yoshinori Tanahashi, a 36-year-old independent business man, of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

In the video, the perpetrator, wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sandals, is shown wrestling with the police officer on a sidewalk in Chuo Ward at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. After the perpetrator breaks loose from the officer, he runs to his white van and drives off.

During his escape, he drives the van up onto the sidewalk to avoid the pursuing officer, but slams into a parked bicycle. He then makes a right turn into oncoming traffic before disappearing.

Prior to the incident, the officer began questioning Tanahashi, who reeked of alcohol, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act.

After his arrest, Tanahashi admitted to the allegations. The officer suffered an injury to a hand, police said.