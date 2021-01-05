 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of trespassing into Akasaka Estate

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 5, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A 29-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly entered the grounds of the Imperial Family’s Akasaka Estate in Minato Ward, investigative sources have revealed, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 3).

“I wanted to meet the Imperial Family,” the unnamed man told Imperial Guards upon his arrest.

The residences of the Imperial Family are located at the estate. At around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, the unnamed man climbed over a fence at the west gate of the Akasaka Palace and entered the property.

A man trespassed into Akasaka Estate on Saturday (Twitter)

Imperial Guards apprehended the man about two hours later near the residence of Princess Masako (Yuriko), the last surviving aunt of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

The Emperor, Empress and other members of the Imperial Family were unharmed in the incident, police said.

