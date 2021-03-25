Man accused of setting fire to building hosting idol event in Tokushima

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a building hosting an idol event in Tokushima City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (March 24).

At just around 1:40 p.m. on March 14, Shigeru Okada, of no known occupation, allegedly sprayed gasoline near an elevator entrance on the third floor of Acty Annex before setting it on fire.

Police did not reveal whether Okada admits to allegations of trespassing and arson.

The event, held on the fourth floor, was for a so-called “chika aidoru” (underground idol) group.

The blaze burned about 100 square meters of space, including walls and the floor. Of the roughly 70 attendees and staff members, a male manager for the venue suffered light burns, police said.

Police suspect that Okada intended to start the fire while the event was ongoing. The motive for the crime is under investigation.