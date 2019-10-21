Man, 76, nabbed over fatal stabbing at Taito flophouse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 76-year-old man following the fatal stabbing of a male guest at a flophouse in Taito Ward on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 20).

At around 4:30 p.m., Kenzo Uchida, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab the victim, 67, in the lobby of the flophouse, located in the Kiyokawa area.

The victim, who suffered a wound to the neck, was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Police later accused Uchida of attempted murder. He and the victim are believed to have been guests in adjoining rooms at the flophouse.

“I couldn’t take the noise. I wanted to injure [him] a little bit,” the suspect was quoted by the Asakusa Police Station in denying having the intent to kill.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.