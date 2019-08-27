Man, 61, lived with corpse of father for month

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man after he was found to be living with a corpse likely belonging to his father at their residence in Adachi Ward, reports NHK (Aug. 26).

On August 24, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Nobuyuki Takeda, of no known occupation, and found the decayed body, clothed in pajamas, atop a futon.

During questioning, Takeda said that his father, 91-year-old Masaaki, died on July 31. Officers later accused him of abandoning a corpse.

“I’ve always been with my father,” the suspect was quoted. “So I didn’t inform [anyone] of his death because I was scared to be alone.”

According to police, Takeda has not worked for the past 30 years. Instead, he has been living off his father’s pension.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor notified police about a foul smell emanating from the residence.