 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 61, lived with corpse of father for month

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 27, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man after he was found to be living with a corpse likely belonging to his father at their residence in Adachi Ward, reports NHK (Aug. 26).

On August 24, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Nobuyuki Takeda, of no known occupation, and found the decayed body, clothed in pajamas, atop a futon.

During questioning, Takeda said that his father, 91-year-old Masaaki, died on July 31. Officers later accused him of abandoning a corpse.

Nobuyuki Takeda (Twitter)

“I’ve always been with my father,” the suspect was quoted. “So I didn’t inform [anyone] of his death because I was scared to be alone.”

According to police, Takeda has not worked for the past 30 years. Instead, he has been living off his father’s pension.

Prior to the discovery, a neighbor notified police about a foul smell emanating from the residence.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »