Man, 56, nabbed over alleged murder of owner of Osaka karaoke parlor

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old man over the alleged murder of the female manager of a karaoke parlor in Osaka City, reports NHK (June 19).

According to police, the suspect is Koshi Miyamoto, a company employee living in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Friday, Miyamoto denied the allegations. “I went to the parlor, but I didn’t do it,” the suspect said.

At around 10:45 a.m. on June 14, emergency personnel responding to a distress call arrived at Karaoke Pub Goma-chan in Tenjinbashi and found Mayuko Inada, 25, collapsed with stab wounds over her body, including to her chest and neck areas.

She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

The parlor is located on the fifth floor of a multi-tenant building about 100 meters from JR Temma Station.

Miyamoto was a regular customer of an establishment that employed Inada four years ago. Since she opened Karaoke Pub Goma-chan in January, he visited practically everyday.

Prior to Miyamoto’s arrest, customers told police that Inada had problems with Miyamoto, who regularly pestered her with telephone calls.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are now analyzing the mobile telephone of Inada.