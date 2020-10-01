Man, 51, suspected of using ‘fashion magazine’ ruse for sex with teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who is suspected of falsely claimed to represent a “fashion magazine” to engage in sex with a high school girl, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 29).

On Sunday, Hajime Habara, a driver for hire, engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, 17, inside a hotel room after meeting her on a road near JR Machida Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act, Habara admitted to the allegations. “I like young girls,” the suspect was quoted.

In luring the girl to the hotel, the suspect told her, “I’m doing work with a fashion magazine. If you let take some sex-related videos or photographs, I’ll put them up for auction and give you between 100,000 and 200,000 yen. Your face won’t be shown.”

After they exited the hotel, a police officer stopped them. The girl then told the officer that they had just completed a “nude photo shoot.”

The officer checked the smartphone of Habara and found illicit images and videos.