Man, 39, accused of attempting to rape girl in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a girl in Edogawa Ward earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 14).

At around 4:00 a.m. on September, Takeshi Sasaki, of no known occupation, allegedly entered the residence of the girl, aged in her late teens, attempted to sexually assault her while she sleep.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to allegations of attempted coerced intercourse.

According to police, Sasaki likely entered the residence through an unlocked window. As the he carried out the attack, the girl awoke and resisted, causing him to flee the scene.

Sasaki became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed him leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Sasaki has hinted involvement in at least three other incidents that took place in the same area this month in which women living alone were targeted.