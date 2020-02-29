Man, 34, claims fatal stabbing of ex-colleague was ‘accidental’

OSAKA (TR) – A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a former co-worker at a shipping company in Takatsuki City on Thursday claims the act was unintentional, police said, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 29).

“After I was unfairly fired from the company, I accidentally stabbed the section manager in the chest while fighting,” police quoted 34-year-old Tamotsu Matsui.

The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. After dragging Yuki Wakizaka, 40, out of the office of L System, the suspect allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab him in the chest.

Wakizaka was later confirmed dead. His body was found to have more than 10 stab wounds, police said.

Matsui fled the scene in a black van. That same day, he surrendered a police station in Hiroshima Prefecture. Police later accused him of murder.

The day before the incident, Matsui was fired for getting drunk and breaking some glass at the company.