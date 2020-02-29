Osaka: Man suspected in fatal stabbing of ex-co-worker nabbed in Hiroshima

OSAKA (TR) – A man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a former co-worker at a shipping company in Takatsuki City on Thursday has been apprehended Hiroshima Prefecture, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 27).

At around 12:45 p.m., Tamotsu Matsui, 34, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Yuki Wakizaka, 40, in the chest in front of the office of the company.

Wakizaka was later confirmed dead, police said.

Matsui fled the scene in a black van. Later that day, he surrendered a police station in Hiroshima Prefecture. Police later accused him of murder.

“After I was mistakenly fired from the company, I accidentally stabbed the section manager in the chest while fighting,” Matsui said, according to Kyodo News (Feb. 28).

The day before the incident, Matsui was fired for getting drunk and breaking some glass at the company.