Love triangle involving 2 train drivers for Keikyu ends in fatal stabbing

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 29-year-old male train driver fatally stabbed a colleague after learning he was dating his girlfriend, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 21).

Early on July 20, Hiroki Yoshizawa, a driver for Keikyu Corp., allegedly used a knife to fatally stab Hirokazu Yokobori, 31, also a driver for Keikyu, in the neck and abdomen inside a first-floor residence in Kanazawa Ward, Yokohama City.

Upon the arrival of officers from the Kanazawa Police Station at around 1:50 a.m., Yoshizawa and a woman in her 20s were present.

Yokobori was found collapsed in a large pool of blood. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

“I stabbed to kill”

The woman lives in the residence. She had received undisclosed wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said previously.

“Since they were having an affair, I stabbed to kill,” the suspect was later quoted by police. He also told police that he used a kitchen knife.

Yoshizawa was first accused of attempted murder. However, police changed the charge to murder upon sending him to prosecutors on July 21.

Smashing a window

Yoshizawa is a resident of Yokosuka City. The suspect also told police that he entered the residence by smashing a window with a fire extinguisher.

When Yoshizawa entered the residence, he got into a quarrel with Yokobori. Yoshizawa then used the knife to stab Yokobori multiple times in the abdomen and neck.

A blood-stained knife was retrieved from inside.

A representative of Keikyu commented, “We are very sorry to have lost a valuable employee through this incident. As well, even though it was a private matter, it is unfortunate that another employee was arrested.”