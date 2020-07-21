Discovery of love triangle likely cause of fatal stabbing in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – The discovery of a love triangle likely caused a 29-year-old male company employee to fatally stab the partner of his girlfriend at her residence in Yokohama City, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (July 20).

Early Monday, Hiroki Yoshizawa allegedly used a knife to stab Hirokazu Yokobori, 31, also a company employee, in the neck and abdomen inside the first-floor residence, located in the Horiguchi area of Kanazawa Ward.

“Since there was a man inside the residence of my girlfriend, I stabbed him. I stabbed to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Pool of blood

As the incident unfolded, officers from the Kanazawa Police Station responding to a distress call placed at around 1:50 a.m. found Yokobori collapsed in a large pool of blood. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Upon the arrival of police, Yoshizawa and a woman in her 20s were also present. The woman, who lives in the residence, had received undisclosed wounds. However, her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said previously.

Smashed window

Yoshizawa is a resident of Yokosuka City. Police believe that he entered the residence by smashing a window. A blood-stained knife was retrieved from inside.

Police are now seeking to confirm whether Yoshizawa was in fact dating the woman and the circumstances that led to the incident.