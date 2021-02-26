Kyushu: Man leaps from hotel balcony after police find 3 children dead over 2-day period

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – A man plunged from the balcony of a hotel room in Kagoshima City on Friday after police found the bodies of his three children over a span of two days, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 27).

At around 7:00 p.m., police working off a tip entered the room on the fourth floor of the hotel and found the bodies of a boy and a girl, aged around 3 and 2, respectively.

Upon their arrival, the man, believed to be in his 40s, leaped from the balcony and plunged to the ground. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Abandoned vehicle

The incident began in Kushima City, Miyazaki Prefecture the day before. That morning, an employee at a commercial facility reported an abandoned vehicle with a Fukuoka Prefecture license plate to police.

Police later discovered that the vehicle had been rented by the man, aged in his 40s and living with his three children in a public housing unit in Iizuka City.

At around 3:00 p.m. that day, police entered the unit and found a boy, aged around 9, dead inside.



Whereabouts unknown

The results of an autopsy revealed that the boy died sometime around the middle of this month, police said.

After police entered the unit in Iizuka, located about 230 kilometers from the hotel, the whereabouts of the man were not known. However, they later learned that he was staying at the hotel in Kagoshima City.

Police believe the man is the father of the three children. They are planning to question him about their deaths upon his recovery.