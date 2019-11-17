Keio University professor accused of stealing women’s underwear

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male professor at Keio University over the alleged theft of womwen’s underwear, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 17).

At around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Seimei Shiratori allegedly stole a brassiere and underpants belonging to a woman, 38, from the balcony of her first-floor apartment in Ichikawa City.

The stolen items have a combined value of 400 yen. Shiratori admits to the allegations, the Ichikawa Police Station said.

As the incident unfolded, the husband of the woman screamed at Shiratori — “dorobo!” and chased him after he fled over a distance of several hundred meters.

Officers responding to a call from the woman later apprehended Shiratori.

According to the Keio University web site, Shiratori is a professor in the Department of Applied Physics and Physico-Informatics.