Kawasaki stabbing incident: 19 persons hurt; suspect unconscious after suicide attempt

KANAGAWA (TR) – A stabbing rampage in Kawasaki City’s Tama Ward on Tuesday has left 19 persons hurt, three of whom are showing no vital signs. The suspect is now unconscious after he apparently attempted to take his life, local authorities said, reports TBS News (May 28).

At around 7:45 a.m., police were tipped off about “elementary school children being stabbed” on a road at Noborito Daiichi Park, located near Noborito Station.

According to emergency officials, seven victims are in serious condition, including two female elementary school students and a man in his 50s who are in a state of cardiac arrest. Another 12 female victims suffered medium to light injuries.

An emergency staff member quoted previously said that the majority of the victims are children.

Officers arriving at the scene apprehended the man, who was in possession of two knives.

Believed to be in his 50s, he was found to have a serious injury to his neck area after apparently attempting suicide. He remains unconscious, police said.