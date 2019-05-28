Kanagawa: Man apprehended after 16 persons stabbed in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police apprehended a man in Kawasaki City’s Tama Ward on Tuesday after a stabbing incident left 16 persons hurt, three of whom are showing no vital signs, reports NHK (May 28).

At around 7:45 a.m., police were tipped off about “elementary school children being stabbed” on a road at Noborito First Park, located near Noborito Station.

According to emergency officials, the condition of four of the 16 persons is considered serious, including two adults and one child who are in a state of cardiac arrest.

Emergency personnel established a triage location at a nearby hospital. “It seems a lot of the injured are elementary school children,” an emergency staff member was quoted.

Police apprehended a man at the scene who was in possession of two knives. Believed to be in his 50s, he was found to have a serious injury to a shoulder.