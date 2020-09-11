Kanagawa: Man, 47, admits paying high school girl for sex

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly paying a high school girl for sex, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Sept. 8).

On June 22, the suspect, a company employee, allegedly paid 15,000 yen to the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel room in Yokohama City.

Upon the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law on Tuesday, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

The suspect lives in Yokohama City’s Totsuka Ward. The girl is a third-year student, police said.