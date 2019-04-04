Kanagawa cops raid illegal slot parlor in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police busted an illegal slot machine parlor operating in Yokohama on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 4).

At around 3:50 a.m., officers entered the parlor, located in the Fukutomicho area of Naka Ward, and found customers wagering on 57 high-return pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law.

Police later accused Yoshiihiro Yoshida, 25, and another employee of providing illegal gambling. Both suspects admit to the allegations. Seven customers, including a 42-year-old male company employee, were also arrested.

In addition to the machines, police also seized 880,000 yen in cash.

Police are now seeking to learn the background of the 24-hour business, including whether other persons were involved in the operation.