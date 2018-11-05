 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagoshima: Corpse of missing woman found in vehicle

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 6, 2018

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have opened a criminal investigation after the body of a missing woman was found in a vehicle in Kagoshima City on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around 10:20 a.m., an officer from the Kagoshima-Minami Police Station on patrol found the body of Ikuko Nishino, a 61-year-old part-time employee at a foodstuff company, in the passenger seat of the vehicle, which was stopped along a municipal road. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The corpse of a woman was found in a vehicle in Kagoshima City on Monday
The corpse of a missing woman, 61, was found in a vehicle in Kagoshima City on Monday (Twitter)

At around 8:30 p.m. the previous day, the daughter of the woman consulted with police after she failed to return home.

The location of the discovery is near a residential area about 1 kilometer northeast of Sakanoue station.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police are treating the case as murder.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

