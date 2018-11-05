Kagoshima: Corpse of missing woman found in vehicle

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have opened a criminal investigation after the body of a missing woman was found in a vehicle in Kagoshima City on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around 10:20 a.m., an officer from the Kagoshima-Minami Police Station on patrol found the body of Ikuko Nishino, a 61-year-old part-time employee at a foodstuff company, in the passenger seat of the vehicle, which was stopped along a municipal road. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

At around 8:30 p.m. the previous day, the daughter of the woman consulted with police after she failed to return home.

The location of the discovery is near a residential area about 1 kilometer northeast of Sakanoue station.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police are treating the case as murder.