Japanese woman fatally stabbed at court previously complained about ‘unstable’ husband

TOKYO (TR) – A 31-year-old Japanese woman fatally stabbed at the Tokyo Family Court in Chiyoda Ward on Wednesday had previously complained to police about her “unstable” American husband, who was apprehended after the incident, it has been learned, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 20).

At just after 3:00 p.m., the man, 32, who has not yet been named, allegedly used a knife to slash the neck area of his wife — later identified as Japanese national Kyoko Wilson — on the first floor of the courthouse, located in the Kasumigaseki area.

Wilson was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. He was later apprehended in nearby Hibiya Park on suspicion of attempted murder.

In footage shown by Fuji News Network (Mar. 20), the suspect was seen pinned to the ground by officers with his mouth covered in a black breathing mask.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect possessed three knives, one of which could be folded. As well, one of his arms showed signs of having been gashed, police said.

The victim arrived at the courthouse to engage in a divorce procedure. The suspect then allegedly ambushed her just before a metal detector, police said.

In the latest development, Wilson consulted with police last August, saying, “My husband is emotionally unstable.” Domestic violence and stalking were not among the issues in the complaint, police said.

Upon his arrest, the suspect remained silent. Police are now attempting to determine whether he can be held criminally liable for the crime.