Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya smoked marijuana ‘to relax’

TOKYO (TR) – Following his arrest over the alleged possession of marijuana, Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya has told police that he smoke the illegal drug “to relax,” reports TBS News (Sept. 17).

On September 8, police entered the residence of Iseya, 44, in Meguro Ward and allegedly found 7.8 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Two days later, police sent Iseya to prosecutors.

“I mixed it with crushed tobacco leaves by hand, wrapped it in rolling paper and smoked it,” Iseya later told police. “I smoked it to relax.”

The amount of marijuana cited by police was included in 20 grams found in four bags on a table in the living room.

Police also seized about 500 sheets of rolling paper and a clam shell on a desk that contained a mixture of marijuana and tobacco.

“I didn’t have the marijuana to sell or distribute,” the actor said.

Police are now seeking to determine how Iseya obtained the marijuana since the actor has not disclosed it.