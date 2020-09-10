Actor Yusuke Iseya: ‘I possessed marijuana to smoke it myself’

TOKYO (TR) – Following his arrest over the alleged possession of marijuana, actor Yusuke Iseya has told police that he had the illegal drug to “smoke it,” reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police entered the residence of Iseya, 44, in Meguro Ward and allegedly found 7.8 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Police plan to send Iseya to prosecutors on Thursday morning. The suspect admits to the allegations. “I possessed marijuana to smoke it myself,” he was quoted.

The amount of marijuana cited by police was included in 20 grams found in four bags on a table in the living room. What appeared to be rolling papers for smoking were also found on the table, police said.

Believing that Iseya suffers from marijuana dependency, police will take a sample of his urine for testing.