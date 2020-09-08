Actor Yusuke Iseya arrested for marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested actor Yusuke Iseya over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports NHK (Sept. 8).

At around 4:30 p.m., police entered the residence of Iseya, 44, in Meguro and allegedly found 7.8 grams of marijuana in his possession.

“When my lawyer comes, I’ll talk,” Iseya was quoted by police upon his arrest.

The amount of marijuana cited by police was included in 20 grams found in four bags on a table in the living room. What appeared to be rolling papers for smoking were also found on the table, police said.

Police are now attempting to learn how Iseya obtained the marijuana.

Iseya made his film debut in 1998 in director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “After Life.” He then went on to star in Takashi Miike’s “13 Assassins” (2010) and Ken Wakui’s “Shinjuku Swan” (2015).