Iwate man accused of abducting girl to Kabukicho hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Iwate Prefecture for allegedly abducting a girl to a hotel in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 5).

Between Sunday and Monday, Kaito Yaegashi, of no known occupation, allegedly kept the girl, 13, at the business hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, the Shinagawa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest, Yaegashi admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Yaegashi met the girl, who lives in Shinagawa Ward, via Twitter. Early on Monday, the girl’s mother reported her missing.

At some point thereafter, an officer on patrol took the girl into protective custody after seeing her wandering around outside the hotel.

The family of the girl told Nippon News Network (May 5) that the suspect, who lives in Hanamaki City, Iwate, met the girl via Twitter about two weeks before the incident. At some point thereafter, she suggested that she was running away from home.

Police are investigating various other factors in the case, including whether money was exchanged between the suspect and the girl.