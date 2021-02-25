Hyogo: Man, 65, accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Nishinomiya

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing his girlfriend in Nishinomiya City, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 25).

Between around 5:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Masami Mizuno, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Megumi Nakamura, 57, in the back at his residence.

Nakamura was transported to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead, the Nishinomiya Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Thursday, Mizuno admitted to the allegations. “I became irritated with [her] attitude,” the suspect told police. “So I used a knife from in my house to stab her with the intention of murder.”

Nakamura lived in Sumiyoshi Ward, Osaka City. She started dating Mizuno about one year ago. After the incident, Mizuno alerted emergency services.

Mizuno initially said that Nakamura was already injured upon her arrival at his residence. However, he later changed his story in admitting to murder.