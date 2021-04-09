Hokkaido: Man suspected of fatally stabbing father in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father in Sapporo City, reports Hokkaido Broadcasting (April 7).

At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Kenji Sekine is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab his father, 65-year-old Koichi, in the abdomen and other parts of his body at their residence in Kita Ward.

Koichi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Sekine was also found to have suffered injuries to his abdomen. Meanwhile, his mother had a slightly injured hand.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Sekine spoke incoherently, police said.

As the incident unfolded, Sekine’s mother alerted a passerby. “My son is going on a rampage,” she said. The passerby then contacted police.