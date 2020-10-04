Hiroshima: Drunk U.S. Marine accused of breaking into residence

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police arrested a male member of the U.S. Marine Corps for allegedly breaking into a residence in Hiroshima City on Saturday, reports NHK (Oct. 4).

At around 9:20 p.m., Frank Steven Altamirano, 22, allegedly smashed a glass window of the residence in Nishi Ward in gaining entry.

Officers responding to a call placed by an occupant found Altamarino inside a room on the premises.

Altamarino is stationed at the Maritime Self-Defense Force Iwakuni Air Station in neighboring Yamaguchi Prefecture. According to police, he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage and trespassing into a residence, Altamarino denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn the suspect’s motive for the crime.