Guns seized from home of man, 81, accused of attempting to run down tax official with car

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an 81-year-old man for allegedly attempting to run over a tax official with his vehicle in Atsugi City.

The tax official was in the process of executing a claim against the suspect. Police also seized several weapons from the suspect’s residence, reports Nippon News Network (Sep. 27).

Just before noon on September 26, Kenichi Chiba allegedly accelerated his vehicle at the tax official with his vehicle at his residence. The suspect then fled the scene while carrying what is believed to have been a hunting rifle.

Officers later found Chiba inside a car on a street in Isehara City. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Chiba denied the allegations.

Chiba has a license to own hunting rifles. Four such weapons were seized from his residence.