Fukushima police questioning woman after corpse found in storage case

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 12, 2018

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police are questioning a woman after a corpse likely belonging to her mother was found at their residence in Iwaki City, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 12).

On Wednesday morning, officers working off a tip visited the residence and found the partially skeletal corpse inside a clothing storage case.

According to police, the body did not exhibit any signs of external wounds. The person is believed to have died over the past several weeks.

A corpse was found in a clothing case at a residence in Iwaki City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Earlier this month, a staff member from the city office visited the residence to check on the well-being of the woman’s mother, aged in her 80s.

“She’s not here,” said the woman in referring to her mother. The staff member then alerted police.

The woman, aged in her 50s, shares the residence with her mother. Police are now questioning the woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

