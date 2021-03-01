Fukuoka man tricked pregnant teen girlfriend into taking abortion medication

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have sent a 21-year-old man to prosecutors for allegedly giving his pregnant teenage girlfriend an abortion medication last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 26).

At around 10:45 p.m. on September 24, 2020, Jin Mimae, a 21-year-old company employee, allegedly gave the girl, 18, the abortion drug Mifepristone to try to induce a termination of her pregnancy.

Mimae, a resident of Fukuoka City’s Nishi Ward, falsely told her that the medication was for a sexually transmitted disease.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted abortion without consent on February 22, Mimae admitted to the allegations. “I didn’t want to marry her,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Because of the current economic conditions, I did not want to raise a child.”

He was sent to prosecutors two days later.

Suffered a miscarriage

On September 20, the girl found out she was pregnant following an obstetrics and gynecology examination.

At time she received the Mifepristone, she was five weeks into her pregnancy. Police believe the suspect gave the girl two two doses of the medication at the residence of the older brother of the suspect.

The girl later began to feel unwell, including suffering from a headache. After she visited the Nishi Police Station, an analysis of her blood and urine gave a positive result for Mifepristone. In October, she suffered a miscarriage.

Bought online

Since connecting the administration of the drug to the miscarriage would likely be difficult, police decided to accuse Mimae of attempted abortion without consent. The suspect said that he bought the medication online.

Mifepristone is not an approved drug in Japan. If a woman takes two doses of the drug daily for three days, there is a 90 percent chance that the pregnancy will be terminated, police said.