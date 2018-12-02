Fukuoka: Man sent to prosecutors after ‘drift’ videos uploaded

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have sent a 31-year-old man to prosectors after he uploaded to videos showing him driving dangerously, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 29).

On at least 20 occasions since September of last year, the man, a company employee living in the town of Soeda, uploaded clips to sharing site Instagram in which he is seen driving a modified truck on mountain roads such that the vehicle skids, or “drifts,” on turns.

“I wanted to show my technique and see my follower count increase,” the Tagawa Police Station quoted the suspect, who has been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act. He has more than 3,000 followers on the sharing site.

In one clip provided by police, the white truck is seen weaving back and forth at a speed of around 80 kilometers per hour along a mountain road in the village of Aka on the afternoon of May 13.

The man’s son, who is in elementary school, shot the footage. The matter emerged after a viewer of one of the videos tipped off police.

Prior to the shooting of the clip, the man added wider tires to the truck than is allowed under the Road Traffic Act, police said.