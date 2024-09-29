French national accused in fatal assault in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old male French national over the alleged assault of a man in Shinjuku Ward who later died.

At around 1:00 a.m. on September 29, Alexandre Laforet, a company employee, allegedly pushed the man, 67, with both hands on a street in Kabukicho, causing his head to hit the ground hard.

The man suffered a severe blow to the head and died at a hospital where he was taken, the Shinjuku Police Station said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sep. 29).

Laforet had been drinking at the time of the incident. Upon his arrest on suspicion of assault resulting in injury, he denied the allegations. “I do not remember anything at all,” the suspect said.

Prior to the incident, Laforet is believed to have approached a woman he did not know on the street and pushed the victim after he tried to stop him.

Police later changed the charge to manslaughter. The investigation is ongoing.