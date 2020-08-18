Four firemen not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman in karaoke parlor

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of four fireman over the alleged rape of an intoxicated woman inside a karaoke parlor in Saitama City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 19).

Shun Kato, 23, Yusuku Kaku, 25, Takaya Kotake, 23, and the fourth suspect were alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her late teens, inside a private room of the parlor early on November 2, 2019.

Police alleged that the woman was passed out, which prevented her from fending off the attack.

Upon arresting the firemen on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse last month, police did not reveal whether they admit to the allegations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of all four firemen. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, the firemen were customers at the parlor. After seeing the woman, who had been drinking with a separate group, they invited her into their room.

After the incident, the woman and an acquaintance consulted with police. The firemen emerged as persons of interest after an examination of security camera footage at the parlor.