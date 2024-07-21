‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of corpse in Yokohama apartment

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of her brother inside their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 17).

On July 17, officers working off a tip entered the apartment of Ena Matsumoto, a part-time worker, in Isogo Ward and found the decayed corpse of her brother, 47-year-old Yuichiro, atop a futon in a bedroom.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Matsumoto admitted to the allegations. “He stopped moving so I left him as is,” she was quoted by police.

Matsumoto shared the residence with Yuichiro. According to police, residents in the building reported a “foul smell” in the building on June 23 and July 2.

An analysis of security camera footage taken in the area by police did not show the presence of Yuichiro for an extended period. As a result, police entered the residence and found the body.