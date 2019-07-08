Foreign tourist undergoing questioning over drone flight at Scramble Crossing

TOKYO (TR) – A foreign tourist is undergoing questioning over the alleged flying of a drone over the popular “Scramble Crossing” in Shibuya Ward on Sunday, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (July 7).

At just past 11:00 a.m., a surveillance camera shot footage of the drone flying around the pedestrian crossing, which fronts JR Shibuya Station. In the footage, the drone appears on the screen and quickly descends out of sight.

Under the Aviation Law, flying such a craft over a crowded area is prohibited.

Based on an eyewitness account, police suspect that a male foreign national, aged in his 30s, flew the drone. Officers arriving at the scene are now questioning the foreigner on a voluntary basis.

In May, police warned another foreign tourist over the flying of a drone at the same location.