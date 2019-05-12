Foreign tourist warned for flying drone over Shibuya ‘Scramble Crossing’

TOKYO (TR) – A foreign tourist was warned about flying a drone over the popular “Scramble Crossing” in Shibuya Ward on Sunday, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

At just before 2:00 p.m., police received a report about the drone flying above the pedestrian crossing, which fronts JR Shibuya Station.

Officers arriving at the scene issued a warning to the male tourist operating the drone, which flew for several minutes. There were no reports of injuries.

In footage captured by the smartphone of a staff member at public broadcaster NHK, the drone is seen rising about 20 meters in the area above the statue of the dog Hachiko at the crossing.

Under the Aviation Law, flying such a craft over a crowded area is prohibited.

Police do not believe the case is related to incidents earlier this month in which drones were reported flying near the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward.