Foreign gang suspected in dozens of thefts in Kanto

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a theft ring comprised of foreign nationals whose members are suspected in dozens of incidents in the Kanto area, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 20).

At around 11:15 a.m. on August 10, Naoki Gushiken, a 24-year-old Argentinian living in Zama City, and four other members of the gang used a screwdriver to smash a window in gaining access the residence of a 58-year-old male company employee in Ayase City, Kanagawa. The suspects then allegedly stole 1.25 million yen in cash and other valuables.

The other four suspects include a Peruvian girl and a boy from the Dominican Republic, according to police.

Gushiken, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I’ve done this about 100 times,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Thus far, police have arrested each of the five suspects twice over three incidents in Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures. However, police believe that they were behind about 50 incidents between June and August in the Kanto area, including Tokyo, in which the value of lost property totals 15 million yen.

Police seized flashlights, screwdrivers, gloves bags, a safe and other items believed to have been used in the crimes.

Beginning in December of last year, police received multiple reports about persons “appearing to be foreigners” carrying out break-ins in Kanagawa. Gushiken surfaced as a person of interest for police after stolen items were traced back to him.