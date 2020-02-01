 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Filipino man dressed as woman arrested for soliciting prostitution in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 1, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Filipino man for soliciting prostitution in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 31).

At around 8:30 p.m. on January 29, the suspect, 35, who was dressed as a woman, allegedly sought customers for sex on a road in the district.

“Hotel, 20,000 yen,” he reportedly offered passersby.

A Filipino allegedly solicited prostitution in Kabukicho on the night of January 29 (Twitter)

The suspect, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I did it for pocket money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

