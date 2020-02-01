Filipino man dressed as woman arrested for soliciting prostitution in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Filipino man for soliciting prostitution in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 31).

At around 8:30 p.m. on January 29, the suspect, 35, who was dressed as a woman, allegedly sought customers for sex on a road in the district.

“Hotel, 20,000 yen,” he reportedly offered passersby.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I did it for pocket money,” the suspect was quoted by police.