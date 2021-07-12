 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Famed Kyoto potter fatally shot by girlfriend with crossbow in love hotel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2021

KYOTO (TR) – A famous potter was fatally shot by his girlfriend with a crossbow inside a love hotel in Kyoto City last week, police have revealed, reports Abema Times (July 11).

Sometime between the morning and afternoon of last Friday, Chiharu Sato, 31, allegedly used the crossbow to fire several bolts into the head of Takeshi Furukawa, 37, inside a room of the Hotel Alpha in Fushimi Ward.

Furukawa was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, the Mukomachi Police Station said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder on Saturday, Sato admitted to the allegations.

Takeshi Furukawa

Furukawa, who lived in Higashiyama Ward, received multiple awards for his ceramic work, which primarily includes cups and bowls.

Sato is believed to be the girlfriend of Furukawa. During the incident, she also used a knife to stab him in the back. Afterward, she reported the matter to the front desk.

On Sunday, police said that the cause of death was shock due to loss of blood from the bolts to the head.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and Kyoto

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

