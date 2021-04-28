Ex-wife of Wakayama playboy accused in his murder

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman living in Tokyo over the alleged murder of her wealthy former husband in Tanabe City three years ago, reports Jiji Press (April 28).

According to police, Saki Sudo murdered Kosuke Nozaki, 77, through acute poisoning through the administration of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police did not reveal whether she admits to the allegations.

On the night of May 24, 2018, Sudo found Nozaki not breathing on a sofa in a second-floor bedroom of their residence in Tanabe. He was later confirmed dead.

Stimulant drugs was detected in Nozaki’s system

A large quantity of chemical components of stimulant drugs was detected in Nozaki’s system, police said previously.

Sudo is a suspect in the case since she was he only person confirmed to have been near Nozaki when he sis believed to have ingested the drugs.

On Wednesday morning, police entered Sudo’s residence in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward and escorted her to Haneda Airport. After boarding a flight, she arrived at Nanki-Shirahama Airport in Wakayama at 8:45 a.m.

4,000 Women

According to a previous report, Nozaki amassed tremendous wealth through work in the real estate, consumer lending and agriculture industries. His palatial residence in Tanabe is adorned with works of art.

Nozaki frequently boasted about relationships with women. In 2016, he penned “Don Juan of Wakayama: The Man Who Has Supported 4,000 Women with 3 Billion Yen.” Weekly magazines and television programs began to subsequently refer to him as “Don Juan.” In February 2018, Nozaki married Sudo, who was 55 years his junior.

“Would you like to be the last woman?” Nozaki asked Sudo prior to their wedding, according to NHK (April 28).

But after getting married, Sudo rarely appeared in Tanabe, instead living in Tokyo. Nozaki died several months after their marriage.

A man who attended Nozaki’s funeral told Sudo, “It must be hard considering the death of your husband.’ She responded, “Not really.” During most of the proceedings she used her smartphone, the attendee said.