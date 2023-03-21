Ex-school teacher accused of splashing bodily fluid on skirt of girl in Saikyo train

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former elementary school teacher for allegedly splashing his own bodily fluid on the clothing of a school girl inside a train carriage last month, reports TBS News (March 20).

In separate incidents at just past 8:00 a.m. on February 1 and 9, Yuki Ishikawa, 28, allegedly splashed the unspecified bodily fluid on the skirt of the girl inside a Saikyo Line train as it traveled between JR Akabane and Ikebukuro stations.

“I wanted to experience the great pleasure during the time when I’m pushing my lower body against her buttocks,” the suspect was quoted in admitting the allegations. “It feels good.” He also admitted to committing the same crime up to five other times.

Ishikawa is a former elementary school teacher from Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Ishikawa first saw the victim on a platform at JR Akabane Station during the morning commute. After boarding the same crowded train she did, he unzipped his pants and pulled down his underwear to commit the crime.

The girl later filed a report with police. Ishikawa surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

The arrest is not the first for Ishikawa. In March of last year, the suspect was arrested for touching the lower body of a female high school student inside a train carriage. At the time, he was employed at an elementary school in the town Samukawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. The school subsequently dismissed him.