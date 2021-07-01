Ex-pro wrestler Killer Khan not prosecuted over hit-and-run on bicycle

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of former professional wrestler Killer Khan, 74, for allegedly injuring a woman with a bicycle in Shinjuku Ward two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

On October 18, 2020, Killer Khan, whose name is Masashi Ozawa, struck the woman, aged in her 20s, while riding a bicycle in the Hyakunincho area. He then allegedly fled the scene.

The woman suffered a broken tooth and other injuries that required one month to heal, police said previously.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ozawa. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

“I am sorry”

Ozawa operates an izakaya restaurant. After the incident, he surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage shot in in the area.

In December of that year, the Shinjuku Police Station sent Ozawa to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law regarding hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.

“I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant],” Ozawa told police at the time. “I am sorry for injuring [her].”

Khan, who promoted himself as being from Mongolia, gained popularity for his bouts with Andre the Giant in the 1980s. He retired from professional wrestling in 1987.