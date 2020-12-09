Ex-pro wrestler Killer Khan accused of hit-and-run on bicycle

TOKYO (TR) – The former professional wrestler Killer Khan, 73, has been accused of injuring a woman with a bicycle in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 9).

At just past 5:00 p.m. on October 18, Killer Khan, whose name is Masashi Ozawa, struck the woman, aged in her 20s, while riding a bicycle in the Hyakunincho area. He then fled the allegedly fled the scene.

The woman suffered a broken tooth and other injuries that required one month to heal, police said.

Ozawa operates an izakaya restaurant. He surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage shot in in the area.

On Wednesday, the Shinjuku Police Station sent Ozawa to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law regarding hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.

“I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant],” Ozawa said. “I am sorry for injuring [her].”

Khan, who promoted himself as being from Mongolia, gained popularity for his bouts with Andre the Giant in the 1980s. He retired from professional wrestling in 1987.