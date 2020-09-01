Employee at automaker not prosecuted over alleged molestation of school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male employee of an automaker who was suspected of repeatedly molesting a high school girl, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 31).

At just past 7:00 a.m. last October 16, Akitoshi Kuratomi, 45, allegedly embraced the girl, then a first-year student, from behind and clung to her body inside a crowded carriage of the JR Yamanote Line.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault in June, Kuratomi admitted to the allegations. “I did it because she was cute,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kuratomi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the girl said that the suspect had molested her around nine times since last October.

Kuratomi added that he carried out the act “a plural number of times.” He said, “I was mistaken [in thinking that she] did not hate [me].”